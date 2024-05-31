BITSAT 2024 Result Date Postponed To June 4 | Representational image

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITSAT) Pilani has rescheduled the date of the first session's BITSAT (BITS Admission Test) 2024 result declaration. According to the most recent notification on bitsadmission.com, the official website, the BITSAT 2024 scores will now be accessible on June 4, instead of June 1, as originally scheduled.



For candidates to download the BITSAT result 2024, they will require their login credentials. The scorecard will include the student's name, grades, and the status of their results, among other information.

BITSAT offered extra day for candidates



BITSAT 2024's first session was from May 20 to May 24. An extra exam day was offered on May 28 to accommodate applicants who were unable to attend. The purpose of the extra day was to make sure that every registered applicant had an equal chance to take the test.

How to download results?



-Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com.

-From the homepage, choose the direct result link.

-The screen will display a brand-new login window.

-Enter the necessary data, such as the application number, password, and security image text, then click "Submit" to proceed.

-The BITSAT session 1 scoreboard 2024 will appear on the screen.

-Save the file for later usage.



BITSAT 2024



The admission exam known as BITSAT 2024 is held for admission to integrated degree programmes at the Pilani, Hyderabad, and Goa campuses of BITS. The BE, BPharm, and MSc degrees draw a lot of people who want to attend one of these three campuses.