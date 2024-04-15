BITSAT 2024 Application Closes Tomorrow; Check Steps To Apply | Representative Image

Tomorrow is the last day to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani BITSAT 2024 exam first session. The deadline is tomorrow, April 16, 2024. The start date of the test is set for May 20, 2024. May 24, 2024, is the exam's last day.



There was also a change in the exam schedule. Originally, May 19–May 24, 2024, was the exam date for BITSAT 2024.



The first session of BITSAT 2024's correction window will be open from April 18 to April 20, 2024.

Candidates will be required to pay an additional fee of Rs. 2000 for male candidates and Rs. 1500 for female candidates if they would like to reapply to appear (during Session 2). If a candidate would rather only sit for Session 2, they will need to pay an additional cost of Rs. 3400 for male applicants and Rs. 2900 for female candidates.

How Can I Apply?

Step 1: Go to bitsadmission.com, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Register to proceed.

Step 4: Key in the required details.

Step 5: Now, upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Click 'Submit'.

Step 7: Save and download for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply to the BITSAT 2024, candidates must have passed a class 12 or equivalent exam from an authorized state or central board in 2022 or 2023, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as necessary subjects. A minimum of 75% is needed overall, and a minimum of 60% in each of these subjects alone. Proficiency in English is also required. It is crucial to remember that students who are enrolled in any BITS university at the moment are not eligible to apply for BITSAT 2024.

Marking Scheme And Paper Pattern

The BITSAT 2024 test will be given online through a computer. There will be four sections and 130 questions in the BITSAT 2024 BTech paper. Each right response will earn an applicant three marks, while a wrong response will result in one mark. The table below shows how the questions are distributed for those who are applying. BITSAT 2024 will last for three hours total.

Part 2 of Physics 30, Part 3 of Chemistry 30, Part 4 of Maths 40, English proficiency 10, and Logical thinking 20 comprise the first section of the subject matter questions.