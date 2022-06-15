BITSAT 2022: Allotment of test centres announced ; Find direct link, how to check

The official website, bitsadmission.com, allows candidates to check their BITSAT test centre allotment for 2022. | File Photo

The test centre allocation for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 has been announced. The official website, bitsadmission.com, allows candidates to check their BITSAT test centre allotment for 2022. Candidates must input their application number and password to check their test centre assignment for the BITSAT 2022 entrance exam.



It should be mentioned that applicants will not be permitted to modify their BITSAT exam centre for any reason.

The booking of BITSAT 2022 slots will begin on June 17. Applicants must fill out the BITSAT 2022 slot booking form with their selected exam date and time. The deadline for completing the BITSAT 2022 slot reservation is June 22. On June 25, the BITSAT admit card 2022 will be released.



BITSAT 2022 : How To Check BITSAT 2022 Test Centre Allotment

Bitsadmission.com is the official website.

"Click Here to Find Out BITSAT-2022 Test City" is the link to click.

Please provide your application number as well as your password.

Examine the test centre that has been assigned to you.



The BITSAT 2022 session 1 test will be held between July 2 and July 9, and the BITSAT 2022 session 2 exam will be held between August 3 and 7, 2022. The BITSAT 2022 entrance exam will be conducted entirely online.