Indian Professionals Account For 34% Of Specialist Talent Moving To Finland In 2025; Report

Indian professionals are emerging as a key force in Finland’s growing technology workforce, accounting for around 34 per cent of specialist-level talent relocating to the country in 2025. This also shows the importance of India's position and the attractiveness of Finland as an option for talent to pursue their career goals.

The innovative culture of Finland, the extensive tech sector, and the country’s reputation for innovative production have attracted a growing number of Indians from the English-speaking community. Today, over 20,000 Indians reside in the country, and many of them work in the tech sector at companies such as Nokia, Kone, Wärtsilä, HCL, Infosys, and TC

Why Finland is attracting Indian Professionals

According to the data, till September 2025, Indians are among the top nationalities who have been issued specialist residence permits in Finland. During this period, a total of 7,641 initial residence permits based on work have been approved, of which about 10 per cent are from the Indian community. Specialist permits still comprise a substantial share.

Finland has always emphasised research and innovation, which is an attraction for many students. Finland aims to increase its spending on research, development, and innovation to 4 percent of its GDP by 2030. This commitment is creating new roles across ICT, deep tech, R&D and engineering, both in industry and academia.

“Our goal is to continually advance and invest in research, development and innovation. For international candidates, this means more opportunities to work on flagship projects, access world-class research infrastructure and build careers at the forefront of global innovation,” said Laura Lindeman, Senior Director at Business Finland.

She further added: “The values of sustainability, the work culture, and the quality of life in Finland appeal to Indian professionals for planning their future abroad.”

“Finland has offered education in English for a quite long time now for international students,” she said.

In addition to employment, Finland is also marketing itself as an open and honest location for foreign talent around the world. Finland has always emphasised research and innovation, which is an attraction for many students. Finland aims to increase its spending on research, development, and innovation to 4 percent of its GDP by 2030.

What professionals should know before making the move

Government-led portals such as workinfinland.com feature more than 500 job openings available in the English language, mainly in the IT sector.

For Indian professionals interested in relocation, experts have recommended planning and caution while applying to the Finnish companies that match one's qualifications and familiarisation with the working culture in Finland can increase the success ratio in finding employment. Government authorities also warn interested aspirants not to pay anything to middlemen, as Finland does not demand recruitment fees.

Some professionals have utilised the recommended guidelines and successfully entered the employment arena of Finland. With the interest being extended into 2026, Indian tech talent will be at the forefront of the innovative economy of Finland. Professionals can also interact face to face with representatives of Finland at international forums such as the Great International Developer Summit (GIDS) 2026, where the talent of Finland will engage with interested candidates wishing to settle in the country.