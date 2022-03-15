Like JEE, BITSAT to be held twice a year

On the lines of JEE Mains, BITSAT, for the first time, would be organized twice a year.

A candidate can appear a maximum of two times in BITSAT 2022. The exam will be organized in two sets of dates, BITSAT Session 1 and BITSAT Session 2, separated by a gap of a few weeks.

Amit Ahuja, Career Counselor, Allen Career Institute, said that the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani, has started the application process for the academic year 2022-23. BITSAT 2022 examination will be held for admission to BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The last date to apply for BITSAT 2022 is 21st May 2022. The exam will be held in Computer Based Mode.

The last date to apply online for BITSAT-2022 for Session-I or Both sessions is 21st May 2022 (Saturday). BITSAT-2022 Online Test Session-I will be held from 20th June (Monday) to 26th June (Sunday), 2022, while the BITSAT-2022 Online Test Session-II will be held from 22nd July (Friday) to 26th July (Tuesday), 2022.

BITSAT – 2022 Test Format:-

Each session of BITSAT-2022 will be of a total of 3-hour duration (without a break). The sessions will consist of four parts:

Part I: Physics

Part II: Chemistry

Part III: (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning

Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B. Pharm candidates)

All questions will be of objective type (multiple choice questions); each question with a choice of four answers, only one being correct choice. Each correct answer fetches 3 marks, while each incorrect answer has a penalty of 1 mark (-1 mark).

No marks are awarded for questions not attempted. While the candidate can skip a question, the computer will not allow the candidate to choose more than one option as the correct answer.

There will be 130 questions. There is no time limit for individual parts of the test. The candidate can go back and change any of his/her answers to the 130 questions.

If a candidate answers all the 130 questions (without skipping any question), the candidate will have an option of attempting 12 (twelve) additional questions if there is still time left.

These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, and Logical reasoning only; three questions from each one of them.

Further, once the candidate has opted for extra questions, he/she cannot go back for correction of any of the earlier answered 130 questions.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:55 PM IST