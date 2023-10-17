 Birla Institute Of Management Technology Partners With UNIVO Education For PGDM Online Programme
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Birla Institute Of Management | official website

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) one of the leading business schools in India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNIVO Education to provide an Online Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program with various specializations for graduates and working professionals. The collaboration seeks to upskill students into highly competent and qualified professionals.

The online PGDM program stands out with its comprehensive coverage of relevant management topics. It offers robust career counselling and placement support, guided by renowned faculty members. Graduates gain alumni status at the esteemed Birla Institute of Management Technology and also get access to an extensive e-library.

The 24-month intensive curriculum blends theory with hands-on project experiences and enriches the learning journey with workshops, club activities, and campus immersion. Students also benefit from self-paced certifications from industry leaders enhancing their employability prospects.

UNIVO is at the forefront of reshaping the landscape of online higher education, driven by a resolute commitment to revolutionizing the online learning experience. As a pioneering online higher education company, UNIVO empowers educational institutions to embrace the digital ecosystem, thereby facilitating accessible and affordable learning experiences.

