Imarticus Learning partners with Birla Institute of Management Technology

Imarticus Learning, professional education firm, and Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a B-school, have launched Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses with specializations in fintech and AI, and Data Science.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning, said, “The fintech is a sector that has seen rapid evolution in a short period, and AI and Data Science are what most businesses today are reliant on for smooth, efficient operations. The PGDM will allow learners to specialize in their chosen subject and enable them to lay a robust foundation for their careers. Our courses are designed by industry experts who have curated the curriculum painstakingly to cover both, the Fintech and the AI and Data Science spectrum."

Prof Sanjiva Shankar Dubey, Chairperson Centre of online Studies – COOLS, BIMTECH, said, “The latest PGDM has a unique pedagogy and an industry-first approach that will act as the launchpad for stable, successful careers for learners.”

The 2-year course will have live instructor-led training along with recorded videos and presentations, with the minimum eligibility criteria being a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. While the first year, with three trimesters, will focus on core subjects, the second year will dive into specializations, it said in a press release.

The overall program fee is Rs 275,000 with No Cost EMI options available.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 09:06 AM IST