Bihar STET 2024 Result Declared; Check Details HERE

The results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 is released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, November 18. Candidates who took both Papers 1 and 2 can view their results on the official BSEB website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates can check their rank and merit position for teaching opportunities at the secondary and higher secondary levels throughout the state.

According to the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024, around 359,489 individuals enrolled for Paper 1, while 237,442 candidates showed up for Paper 2.

How to check?

Step 1: Visit http://secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official BSEB website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the "Results" or "Tests" section.

Step 3: Select the link labelled "BSEB STET Result 2024."

Step 4: Type in your roll number and any other necessary data.

Step 5: Click "Submit" to see the outcome displayed.

Step 6: Download your outcome for your records.



BSTET is a state-level eligibility test conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to recruit teachers for primary and upper primary schools in Bihar.

Validity period:

The BSTET certificate is valid for 7 years from the date of issue. Candidates can apply for teaching positions in Bihar's schools within 7 years from the date of issue. The certificate's validity ensures that candidates' teaching skills and knowledge remain relevant. After 7 years, candidates must reappear for the BSTET to maintain their eligibility.