 BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 For Phase 2 OUT; Check Now
Those who took the test and want to view their results can go to bsebsakshamta.com, the official website of BSEB Sakshamta.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 | Representative Image

The results of the BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 for Phase 2 have been made public on the official website by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Those who took the test and want to view their results can go to bsebsakshamta.com, the official website of BSEB Sakshamta.

There were 80,713 applicants that took the Phase 2 exam, and 65716 of them passed. 81.42% is the overall pass rate.

Overall, 81.42% of students in Classes 1–5 passed, 81.41% in Classes 6–8, 84.20% in Classes 9–10, and 71.40% in Classes 11–12.

How to check?

-Go to bsebsakshamta.com, the official website of BSEB Sakshamta.
-On the home page, click the link for the BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 for Phase 2.
-Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.
-When you click submit, your outcome will be shown.
-Download the page and view the outcome.

AAI Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 90 Apprentice Posts At apprenticeshipindia.gov.in; Check Details Here
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Borivali Seat Led By BJP For Over 4 Decades, Mahayuti Looks For Easy Win
Prime Office Rents In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Remain Stable In Q3 2024: Knight Frank
The Sabarmati Report Day 1 Box Office Collection: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna's Film Earns ₹1.15 Crore
article-image

-Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.
-Go to the official website to learn more.

From August 23 to August 26, 2024, the BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 was administered using computer-based testing. The exam took two hours and thirty minutes in total, during which candidates had to answer 150 questions.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha, also known as Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matriculation (10th) Examination for Students with Special Needs, is a specialized exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for students with disabilities.

