Bihar Staff Selection Commission To Conduct Combined Graduate Level Exam In 2024

Candidates who pass the Combined Graduate Level (4) Exam, a national test intended to fill Group B and Group C positions in various Government of India departments, will be able to apply for positions with the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). Amir Subhani, the state chief secretary, recently held a video conference with the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, and district magistrates from every department. The Chief Secretary gave orders to all departments during the meeting to submit their requisitions and obtain information from BSSC about the CGL exam preparations.

The General Administration Department and the Bihar Staff Selection Commission are working together to prepare for the CGL examination. The next steps for holding the Combined Graduate Level (4) Exam will be taken by the authorities after they receive requisitions from departments and districts outlining the openings.

Tentative date

The tentative exam date for BSSC CGL is expected to be in June or July 2024, with exams conducted across Bihar in each district. The exam will be administered in offline mode, with a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Eligibility Criteria

For eligibility, candidates applying online for the exam must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a UGC-recognized institution. The graduation must be completed from a university recognised by the University Grants Commission.

The General Administration Department asked all departments and districts in November 2023 for information regarding open graduate-level positions. Certain departments failed to follow instructions to provide details of vacancies, even though Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and District Magistrates were instructed to do so.

Number of positions

As of now, the exact number of vacancies remains unclear, but estimates suggest that it could range between 2500 to 2700 positions. The notification from the Bihar Staff Selection Commission will provide information on vacancies for unreserved, other backward castes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and economically weaker sections.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission will make further announcements soon regarding the number of vacancies and the official notification. The start of the BSSC CGL recruitment process is a significant opportunity for candidates pursuing government positions.

With this development, the hiring process will be streamlined and qualified candidates will have more opportunities to contribute to different government departments.