Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Shot In The Head While Going To Coaching In Patna

Patna: Crimes rate has spiked in Bihar in the recent past. Many incidents of crimes against children and women are coming to the fore from the state. In a shocking incident, a girl student was shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar's Patna.

There are reports that the incident occurred when the girl student was on her way to the coaching class when she was shot and killed by some unidentified miscreants at Masaurhi village near Patna. The incident has created a stir in the area. The girl was shot at point blank in the morning on Monday.

As per reports, some criminals shot the coaching girl student near Manichak Mod in Masaurhi in broad daylight. The deceased has been identified as Anamika, the 17-year-old daughter of Kamlesh Kumar, residing in Nadwan Chapaur Kajichak. There are reports that the girl used to travel to the coaching class from her village to Masaurhi on a daily basis.

The miscreants who seemed to have planned the murder in advance shot the girl in the head and fled the spot. The intermediate student was taken to the sub-divisional hospital after the incident where the doctors declared her dead.

On receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took the dead body of the 17-year-old minor girl in their possession and sent the dead body for post-mortem. The police have registered a complaint and initiated a probe in connection with the matter. The reason for the murder in still not known.

The police is scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area and is also rounding up the witnesses. The police have recovered the shell of the bullet that was fired at the teenage girl from the spot. The family members of the deceased girl reached the sub-divisional hospital on receiving the information about the incident.

The Police said, "On the morning of 11.12.23, near Manichak Mod in the jurisdiction of Masaurhi Police Station, a girl was shot in the head and killed. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further forensic procedures are being carried out. Regarding the incident, a statement was given by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Masaurhi."