 Bihar Crime: Family Returning From Chhath Puja Fired Upon In Lakhisarai, 2 Brothers Shot Dead & 4 Injured; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Crime: Family Returning From Chhath Puja Fired Upon In Lakhisarai, 2 Brothers Shot Dead & 4 Injured; Visuals Surface

Bihar Crime: Family Returning From Chhath Puja Fired Upon In Lakhisarai, 2 Brothers Shot Dead & 4 Injured; Visuals Surface

Fire was opened on a family that was returning from Chhath puja in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Lakhisarai: Two brothers were killed and four other people injured after fire was opened on a family that was returning from Chhath puja in Bihar's Lakhisarai district. The incident took place on Monday (November 20) morning.

According to reports, the incident took place in Punjabi Mohalla which falls under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai district. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Police reached the spot and is conducting further investigation.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Crime: Family Returning From Chhath Puja Fired Upon In Lakhisarai, 2 Brothers Shot Dead & 4...

Bihar Crime: Family Returning From Chhath Puja Fired Upon In Lakhisarai, 2 Brothers Shot Dead & 4...

WATCH: Young Cricket Fan Cries Inconsolably After India Loses CWC 2023 Against Australia, Hugs...

WATCH: Young Cricket Fan Cries Inconsolably After India Loses CWC 2023 Against Australia, Hugs...

Video: Nearly 40 Boats Gutted In Massive Fire At Andhra's Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, Locals...

Video: Nearly 40 Boats Gutted In Massive Fire At Andhra's Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, Locals...

FPJ Exclusive: Pakistan Targets Defence Officials With APK Files

FPJ Exclusive: Pakistan Targets Defence Officials With APK Files

'Stand With You Today And Always': PM Modi Consoles Team India After World Cup Final Loss vs...

'Stand With You Today And Always': PM Modi Consoles Team India After World Cup Final Loss vs...