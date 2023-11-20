Bihar Crime: Family Returning From Chhath Puja Fired Upon In Lakhisarai, 2 Brothers Shot Dead & 4 Injured; Visuals Surface

Representative Image

Lakhisarai: Two brothers were killed and four other people injured after fire was opened on a family that was returning from Chhath puja in Bihar's Lakhisarai district. The incident took place on Monday (November 20) morning.

According to reports, the incident took place in Punjabi Mohalla which falls under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai district. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Police reached the spot and is conducting further investigation.

#WATCH बिहार: लखीसराय के कबैया थाना क्षेत्र के पंजाबी मोहल्ले में एक ही परिवार के दो सदस्यों की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई और चार अन्य घायल हैं। घटना उस वक्त घटी जब वे छठ घाट से पूजा कर लौट रहे थे। 3 घायलों को बेगूसराय सदर अस्पताल से पटना रेफर कर दिया गया है। मामला प्रेम प्रसंग से… pic.twitter.com/0t3MeHHzLJ — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 20, 2023

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)