Bihar Shocker: Police Constable Shot Dead In Vaishali District, 2 Held After CCTV Video Surfaces

Police Constable Shot Dead In Vaishali District | Twitter | PTI

Patna, October 16: A police constable was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Vaishali district on Monday. According to an eyewitness, the incident took place when Amitabh Kumar, posted at Sarai police station, was checking vehicles near UCO bank at Sarai Bazar Chowk on Monday.

One of the miscreants opened fire on the police team

"While checking the vehicles, Kumar signalled three men on a bike to stop came. Instead of stopping, they left the bike and tried to flee. Some of the cops, including Amitabh Kumar, chased them. At this, one of the miscreants opened fire on the police team," said Ramesh Kumar, the driver of the police van.

Amitabh Kumar came under the firing range

"Amitabh Kumar, came under the firing range. He suffered two gunshot wounds on his chest and collapsed. We immediately rushed him to Sadar hospital where doctors referred him to a private hospital. Kumar succumbed to his injuries," Kumar said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is the second incident when a police officer became the victim of criminals

"We have managed to nab two of the accused while another managed to flee from the spot," he said. This is the second incident when a police officer became the victim of criminals. Earlier, a SHO Nand Kishore Yadav of Mohanpur OP, Samastipur was gunned down by cattle smugglers in August.