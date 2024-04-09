Bihar: School Teachers To Get Holiday On Eid, Ram Navami | Representative Image

The Bihar government on Monday announced holidays for school teachers on Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami. According to a statement issued by the Education Department, CM Nitish Kumar took “discomfiture” among teachers because of the residential training programme that deprived them of the holidays.

The CM has ordered that the holidays be given on April 10 and 11 for Eid-ul-Fitr and April 17 for Ram Navami, it said. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been organising residential training programmes for teachers. The training is being organised at 78 centers of the government across the state.