Bihar Board Announces Compartmental Exam Dates For Matric And Intermediate Students

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has unveiled the schedule for the Matriculation and Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2024. Here's what you need to know:
Dates and Time:
Matric compartmental exams: May 4 to 11
Intermediate compartmental exams: April 29 to May 11
First shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm
Second shift: 2 pm to 5:15 pm
Application Deadline:
Online applications for compartment exams and scrutiny process close today, April 7.
Students can apply online via seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com through their school authorities.
Fee: Rs 120 per subject for scrutiny.
Eligibility:
Students failing in up to two subjects out of five can take compartmental exams.
Those failing in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.
Exam Schedule (Matric):
May 4: First language (Shift 1) and second Indian language (Shift 2).
May 9: Science (Shift 1) and social science (Shift 2).
May 10: Mathematics (Shift 1) and English (Shift 2).
May 11: Optional subjects (Shift 1) and vocational optional subjects (Shift 2).
Exam Schedule (Intermediate):
Dates: April 29, 30, May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11.
Exams for all three streams during this period.
Practical exams: May 15 and 16 in two shifts.
Important Instructions:
Arrive at the exam center 30 minutes before the start.
Additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper.
Entry for the first shift until 9 am and for the second shift until 1:30 pm.
The Bihar Board advises all eligible students to promptly apply for the compartmental exams within the given deadline.