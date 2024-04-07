 Bihar Board Announces Compartmental Exam Dates For Matric And Intermediate Students
Bihar Board announces Matric and Intermediate Compartmental Exam dates. Apply by April 7. Exams from April 29-May 11.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Bihar School Examination Control Board Logo | File photo

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has unveiled the schedule for the Matriculation and Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2024. Here's what you need to know:

Dates and Time:

Matric compartmental exams: May 4 to 11

Intermediate compartmental exams: April 29 to May 11

First shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

Second shift: 2 pm to 5:15 pm

Application Deadline:

Online applications for compartment exams and scrutiny process close today, April 7.

Students can apply online via seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com through their school authorities.

Fee: Rs 120 per subject for scrutiny.

Eligibility:

Students failing in up to two subjects out of five can take compartmental exams.

Those failing in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.

Exam Schedule (Matric):

May 4: First language (Shift 1) and second Indian language (Shift 2).

May 9: Science (Shift 1) and social science (Shift 2).

May 10: Mathematics (Shift 1) and English (Shift 2).

May 11: Optional subjects (Shift 1) and vocational optional subjects (Shift 2).

Exam Schedule (Intermediate):

Dates: April 29, 30, May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11.

Exams for all three streams during this period.

Practical exams: May 15 and 16 in two shifts.

Important Instructions:

Arrive at the exam center 30 minutes before the start.

Additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

Entry for the first shift until 9 am and for the second shift until 1:30 pm.

The Bihar Board advises all eligible students to promptly apply for the compartmental exams within the given deadline.

