Bihar Board Result: BSEB Extended Deadline For Bihar Board 12th Compartment Registration

Representative Image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to apply for Bihar Board Inter compartment and special exams 2024, as well as the scrutiny of BSEB class 12 result 2024 until April 7. If a student could not score passing marks or is unsatisfied with their marks in Bihar Board Class 12 exams 2024, they can fill the compartment exam form or scrutiny application form on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com

According to BSEB‘s official notification, “Online applications for appearing in Intermediate Special Examination, 2024 and Intermediate Compartmental Examination, 2024 will now be filled in the extended period till 07.04.2024”.

To initiate the scrutiny process, students must apply through the official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com. They will need to provide their roll code, roll number, and registration number. To apply for the BSEB scrutiny process, students will also have to pay a fee of Rs 120 per paper.

Here's how to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website – secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the scrutiny link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll code, roll number, and registration number

Step 4: Login using the system-generated application ID and password

Step 5: Choose subjects for scrutiny, or recheck by clicking on the boxes before each subject.

Step 6: Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The board also said that “in case of any inconvenience in filling the online form or depositing the examination fee, the helpline number-0612-2230039 can be contacted”.

Bihar Board class 12 exams were concluded on February 12, and the results were declared on March 23 by Anand Kishore, BSEB chairman. This year, around 13 lakh students appeared in the class 12 board exams, and the overall pass percentage for Bihar Board class 12th exams was recorded at 87.21 per cent.