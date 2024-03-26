Bihar School Examination Board to Release Class 10 Results Soon, Check How To Get Results Via SMS

Representative pic

The results of the Class 10 (Matric) test will soon be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who took the class 10 Matric exam can view their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after they are made public. The BSEB class 10 results are expected to be released this month, according to reports. However, the Bihar Board has not yet made an official announcement on the day and time of the results.

Students will be able to view their results using their login information, such as roll number and roll code, on the login portal after the Bihar class 10th results are released.

Eligibility Criteria

Students need to score at least 33% of the attainable points in each topic and 150 total points to pass the exam. On the day of the results announcement, the state minister of education will be present at a press conference given by BSEB, where the results and names of the toppers will be disclosed.

How to download Bihar Board Class 10th result via SMS?

Please input the following message in text format: BIHAR10 [Your Roll Number]. The message will be sent to 56263.

The Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 will be sent to your cell phone as an SMS.

For future use, take a snapshot of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 and store it securely.



From February 15 to 23, 2024, the BSEB Class 10th test was held. A total of 16,94,00 pupils took the exam. This year, over 16 lakh pupils are reported to have taken the Bihar Board matriculation exam.