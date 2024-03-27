The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 board examination on its official website soon. The results of the Class 12 board examination were declared on March 23, and now it is anticipated that the results of the Class 10 examination will be announced shortly. While the board has not yet specified the exact date for the declaration of the results, it is expected to be announced by the end of this month.

Once the result is announced, students can access their results on the Bihar board's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To obtain their scorecard, students will need to provide their roll number and roll code on the official website.

Website to check the results:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

How to check the results?

Visit the official website of Bihar Board at results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link mentioning 'Login for Secondary Schools'

On the new page you will have click on the link mentioning 'Class 10 Result 2024'

Enter Roll code and Roll Number

Click on Submit

Your Scorecard will be displayed before you

Download your scorecard take a print out for future reference.

Read Also Bihar School Examination Board to Release Class 10 Results Soon, Check How To Get Results Via SMS

Students are recommended to closely monitor the official website for any recent updates regarding the release of the exam results.