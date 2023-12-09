Bihar School Examination Board to Conduct Bihar STET Exam Twice in 2024

Bihar STET Exam | Representative Image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently made a significant announcement regarding the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) for the year 2023. According to the latest short notice released by the board, the Bihar STET exam will be conducted twice in the upcoming year, specifically in the months of March and September 2024.

Selection Process

This decision to hold the STET examination twice in a year offers candidates greater flexibility and opportunities to participate in the selection process. It also aligns with the board's commitment to ensuring a comprehensive and efficient evaluation of candidates aspiring to become secondary school teachers in Bihar.

Candidates who are part of the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) selection process can access the brief notification on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The release of the short notice indicates the board's proactive approach in keeping candidates informed about the upcoming examination schedule.

STET Exam Date

For those individuals aspiring to kickstart their careers as secondary school teachers, detailed information about the Bihar STET Exam Date for 2023 is available for download. Interested candidates can directly access the comprehensive notice by following the provided link. This transparent communication from the BSEB aims to facilitate a smooth and informed process for candidates as they prepare for the STET examination.

In conclusion, the announcement of the Bihar STET Exam Schedule for 2023 reflects the commitment of the Bihar School Examination Board to provide a structured and accessible pathway for aspiring teachers. As candidates gear up for this important examination, the board's decision to conduct the STET exam twice in a year is a positive step towards accommodating the needs and aspirations of a diverse pool of teaching candidates in the state of Bihar.