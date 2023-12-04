 Bihar Board Announces Class 10 Exam Dates for 2024
FPJ Education Desk SimpleUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Board Announces Class 10 Exam Dates | PTI (Representative Image)

In a recent update, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially unveiled the examination schedule for Class 10 board exams in2024. Here are the key details:

Exam Dates:

The BSEB Class 10 exams for the academic year 2023-2024 are set to take place from February 15, 2024, to February 23, 2024.

Practical Exams and Internal Assessment:

Prior to the written examinations, the Class 10 practical exams and internal assessments will be conducted from January 18, 2024, to January 20, 2024.

Admit Card Release:

The Bihar board will release the BSEB 10th admit cards for the board exams on January 8, 2024. Schools are instructed to download the admit cards from the official website and distribute them among the students. The admit cards will be available for download until January 15, 2024.

Exam Shifts:

To accommodate the large number of students, the Bihar board has scheduled the matric exams in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, followed by the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Result Announcement:

According to the board, the BSEB 10th result for the academic year 2023-2024 will be declared in the months of March-April next year.

Compartment Exams:

For those who might face challenges in the regular exams, the Class 10 compartment exams are scheduled for April or May. The results of the compartment exams will subsequently be declared in May-June.

As the dates draw near, students, parents, and schools are encouraged to stay updated with any further announcements from the Bihar School Examination Board.

article-image
