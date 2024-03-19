 Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 Released: Submit Objections By March 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 Released: Submit Objections By March 21

Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 Released: Submit Objections By March 21

The response sheet, also known as the answer key, was made available on March 19.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
article-image

On March 19, 2024, the Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, released the Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024. Those who took the Sakshamta test can obtain the answer key by visiting bsebsakshamta.com, the official website of BSEB Sakshamta.

The response sheet, also known as the answer key, was made available on March 19. The deadline for submitting objections is March 21, 2024. Candidates would have to pay ₹50/-per question in order to file objections. Debit cards, credit cards, or net banking should be used to pay the objection processing charge.

Read Also
Kerala SET July 2024 Registration Started: Important Dates, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply
article-image

How to check?

Go to bsebsakshamta.com to access the official website of BSEB Sakshamta.

On the home page, click the objection window link for Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024.

Candidates will be prompted to provide the necessary information on a new page that opens.

There will be an answer key displayed.

Choose the question for which you wish to file an objection by consulting the answer key.

Provide the response you believe is right along with any supporting documentation.

Make the payment for the processing fee to file the objection. Click on the submit button to retrieve the page. It is advisable to retain a hard copy of the document for future use.

Statewide, the Bihar Sakshamta exam was held on February 26, March 1, and March 6, 2024. Interested candidates should visit the BSEB official website for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU Begins Application Process for TEE June 2024 Exam

IGNOU Begins Application Process for TEE June 2024 Exam

Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 Released: Submit Objections By March 21

Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 Released: Submit Objections By March 21

Odisha Government Begins Recruitment Of 1342 Teachers For Various Roles, Apply Now!

Odisha Government Begins Recruitment Of 1342 Teachers For Various Roles, Apply Now!

Physics Wallah Witnesses 100% Growth In Online Business, Surpassing Rs 100 Crore Revenue Mark

Physics Wallah Witnesses 100% Growth In Online Business, Surpassing Rs 100 Crore Revenue Mark

APSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key Released For Download And Objections

APSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key Released For Download And Objections