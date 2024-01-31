Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Admit Card For 2024 Recruitment Exam

Representative image |

The admit card for the upcoming written (objective) competitive test, scheduled on February 4, 2024, has been made available by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The hiring procedure for the assistant director, assistant curator, and research and publication officer roles at BPSC includes this examination as a critical stage.

To get the BPSC recruitment 2024 e-admit card, candidates must have their login credentials—such as their application number and birthdate—generated during the registration procedure.

Guidelines for the exam

As per the official announcement, several applicants submitted their BPSC recruitment 2024 application form with blurry, unreadable, or unclear images and signatures. On the day of the exam, these candidates must provide the necessary paperwork to the test center's central supervisor.

A valid picture ID, such as a passport, Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID card, or driver's license, must be carried by candidates in addition to their BPSC 2024 e-admit card.

The declaration form that may be found on the BPSC website must be carried by candidates. Complete the declaration form.

Put one colored photo on the e-admit card attested by a gazetted officer and the other on the office copy that is given to the central superintendent.

There will be two sessions for the BPSC recruitment written exam: a first shift from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm and a second shift from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. To prevent any delays, it is advised that candidates arrive at the designated testing location by 9:45 a.m.

After 10:00 am, no applicants will be allowed to enter the exam center.

Moreover, no candidate may exit the testing facility prior to the test's completion.