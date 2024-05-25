Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2024: Check Selection Criteria, Exam Dates And More

Representative image

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has come up with the Bihar Police Exam Date 2024 for the Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2024. As per the Board, the first stage of the recruitment process, which is the OMR-based written exam, will be held on 7th, 11th, 18th 21st, 25th, 28th and 31st August 2024.

Earlier, the Board canceled the December-January 2024 and now the new exam dates have been released. The exam is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 21,391 vacancies for the post of Police Constable in the Bihar Police Department.

Selection Process

The selection process for the Constable posts includes stages such as OMR-based test, PST, PET, and Document Verification. The salary for the advertised posts as per the Bihar Police Department is approximately in the range of Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100.

The age limit for candidates applying, as mentioned on the board’s website, csbc.bih.nic.in, is 18-25 years.

Application fee

The application fee for General/EBC/EWS/Candidates out of Bihar is Rs. 650. The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PH candidates is Rs. 180/-

Bihar Police Constable 2024 Admit Card

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card is scheduled for release in the last week of July 2024, ahead of the written exam on 7th August 2024. Applicants can access their admit cards via the CSBC official website using their registration ID and Password.

When will the result be declared?

The Bihar Police Department will declare the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2024 result upon completion of all selection stages. Candidates undergoing the written exam, physical test, and medical assessment will be assessed based on their performance. The final selection list will be based on total marks achieved. Keep an eye on the Bihar Police Department's official website for result updates.