Bihar: Over 100 students fall sick, hospitalised after snake found in mid-day meal

Many students were immediately taken to Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital for treatment. | ANI (Representative Image)

Patna: Around 100 students at a government school in Bihar's Araria district fell sick after consuming a mid-day meal in which a dead snake was found on Saturday.

The officials of the state Education Department however claimed that only 30 students fell sick and were admitted to Forbisganj sub-divisional hospital and their conditions are said to be out of danger. The incident occurred at Amauna middle school under Jogbani police station area of the district. The school administration claimed that the food (Khichari) was supplied by an outsourcing agency.

"It is shocking that a snake was found in the mid-day meal. We have initiated an inquiry into the matter. Action will be initiated against the agency based on the probe report. The conditions of students are out of danger," said Surendra Albela, SDO of Forbesganj.

In another incident, insects were found in the eggs served with the mid-day meals in Bihar's Siwan district. The incident occurred at Chotka Tadila under town police station on Saturday. The school administration has served rice, pulse and eggs to the children. When the children removed the shells of the eggs, insects were found in it.

The students complained that the eggs were rotten and still the school administration cooked it and served it to them. Following the incidents, parents reached the school and created ruckus.