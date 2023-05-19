 Bihar: Lizard found in school's midday meal; 35 students fall sick
IANSUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Representative Image | Wikimedia

Patna: At least 35 school children fell ill on Thursday in Bihar's Saran district after consuming mid-day meal in which a lizard was found, an official said.

The incident happened at Dundri Tikuria village. The school administration along with villagers immediately rushed the children to Sadar Hospital in district headquarters, Chapra.

Pankaj Kumar, a medical officer, said that the condition of the students is stable, and they are out of danger.

"The mid-day meals are provided to the school by an NGO. We inspected the food and found a dead lizard in rice. We have informed the senior officials of the district about the incident," said Suman Kumari, a teacher.



