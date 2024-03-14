Bihar Madarsa Board Result 2024 Declared at bsmeb.org: How to Check Online

Representative pic

The Bihar State Madarsa Education Board (BSMEB) has recently announced the Bihar Madarsa board result 2024 for the Wastania, Fauquania, and Molvi exams. Students who had appeared for these exams can now check their results online on the official website of the board, bsmebpatna.com.

In order to access the BSMEB result, students will need their roll code and roll number. The Madarsa result will contain details including the student’s name, parents' name, date of birth, marks, and qualifying status.

Bihar Madarsa board 2024 result is provisional in nature. Students have to collect the original marksheets a week after the declaration of the result from their respective madrassas. Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation of their answer sheets.ow to check?

To download their Bihar Madrasa Board results, candidates can follow the steps below:

Go to the official website of Bihar Madarsa board, bsmeb.org.

At the top of the home page, click on the link for Wastania result, Fauquania result or Moulvi result.

Now, enter your roll code and roll number and click on the submit button.

Bihar Madrasa Board Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference