Bihar: Important notice on BPSC 67th Mains Exam out; read details here

Patna: Bihar Public Service Commission, also known as BPSC, has put out an important notification on the 67th Mains Exam.

Candidates can avail the notification on the official BPSC site - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The notification released by BPSC concerns the model question papers' format for option subjects. Section 1 Civil Engineering and Section 2 Electrical Engineering parts have seen some changes.

The exam will be given on December 29 in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:45 pm to 5:45 pm, and on December 30 and 31, it will be given in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates would be avail to find the admit card on bpsc.bih.nice.in next week. One week before the examination, Commission will likely release the admit card.