Bihar: Important notice on BPSC 67th Mains Exam out; read details here

Bihar: Important notice on BPSC 67th Mains Exam out; read details here

Candidates can avail the notification on the official BPSC site - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
Representative Image
Patna: Bihar Public Service Commission, also known as BPSC, has put out an important notification on the 67th Mains Exam.

The notification released by BPSC concerns the model question papers' format for option subjects. Section 1 Civil Engineering and Section 2 Electrical Engineering parts have seen some changes.

The exam will be given on December 29 in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:45 pm to 5:45 pm, and on December 30 and 31, it will be given in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates would be avail to find the admit card on bpsc.bih.nice.in next week. One week before the examination, Commission will likely release the admit card.

