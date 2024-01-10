Bihar Governor Assures VCs of Action Against Education Dept's Interference | IANS (representational Pic)

Asserting that the Education Department should not encroach upon the jurisdiction of the universities and the Raj Bhavan, Bihar Governor Rajendra V Arlekar assured vice-chancellors of state-run varsities of "appropriate actions".

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said that a delegation of vice-chancellors of various state universities called on the governor and apprised him of the "high-handedness and unnecessary interference" by officials of the Education Department in their day-to-day affairs.

Education department officials' adversely affecting atmosphere

"The attitude of education department officials is adversely affecting the academic atmosphere in universities," it said on Tuesday.

"The governor assured all VCs that appropriate steps will be taken in this regard. The governor told them that the state education department should not encroach upon the jurisdiction of universities and the Raj Bhavan," it added.

The Raj Bhavan had also written to Chief Secretary Amir Subhani in December over certain orders issued by the Education Department.

Despite repeated attempts, Education Minister Chandra Shekhar could not be reached for a comment on the issue.