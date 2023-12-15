 Bihar: Gone To Resolve Issue, Education Officer Joins 'Mutton Party' In School
Bihar's education reform efforts face a setback as a viral video exposes a Block Education Officer joining a 'Mutton Party' in a Bhagalpur school.

Updated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
X/@TaviJournalist

Amid ongoing efforts to revamp Bihar's education system, a disturbing video has surfaced, casting a shadow on the state's attempts at reform. The scandal involves education officials engaging in inappropriate behaviour, raising questions about the commitment to improving the educational landscape.

Block Education Officer (BEO) caught in the act

The viral footage, originating from Bhagalpur, captures the Block Education Officer (BEO) participating in a 'Mutton Party' within the premises of a school. Initially summoned to address a disturbance, the BEO found himself becoming part of the very issue he was meant to resolve. The video captures his protests upon realizing that he was being recorded.

The controversy stems from a dispute among teachers over administrative matters, leading to a heated altercation. Despite the BEO's intervention, the situation escalated, culminating in a mutton party organized by the teachers themselves. The BEO claimed to have attended the event at the teachers' invitation, funded by their resources.

Allegations of Assault and Ongoing Police Investigation

The individual recording the video alleges that the incident involved physical assault against a female teacher. The footage captures the BEO instructing the person to leave the room. The video has gained widespread attention on social media, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the dispute within the school.

Bihar School Examination Board to Conduct Bihar STET Exam Twice in 2024
