 Bihar: Girl Students Vandalise SUV Of Education Officer In Vaishali District In Protest Against Lack Of Facilities (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar: Girl Students Vandalise SUV Of Education Officer In Vaishali District In Protest Against Lack Of Facilities (Watch)

Bihar: Girl Students Vandalise SUV Of Education Officer In Vaishali District In Protest Against Lack Of Facilities (Watch)

The girls of a government school in Bihar's Vaishali vandalise the vehicle of a education officer in protest against the basic facilities being not available in the institutions.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: Girl Students Vandalise SUV Of Education Officer In Vaishali District In Protest Against Lack Of Facilities (Watch) | PTI

Vaishali: A video of the girl students of a government school in Bihar's Vaishali district vandalising the vehicle of Education Department officer is trending all over the Internet. As per the various media reports, the furore by girls came in response against lack of basic facilities in the school like seating arrangement. The violence broke today at the Girls' High School, Mahnar in the Vaishali district of the state.

Watch the video here:

Students Jammed the National Highway (NH)

As per the local media reports, the students had jammed the National Highway 122 B in protest against proper sitting facilities at the institute. The local police comprising of women officers reached the protest site and took the charge. The cops are accused of slapping the students after which the students started pelting stones at the SUV (Scorpio) of the Bihar Education officer (BEO), Ahilhya kumar.

School Reacts

The school administration told the local media that the students were influenced by external elements due to which they created ruckus and jammed the road.

What Police has to say?

According to a senior police official, the students were protesting while blocking the road. The police said that they requested students to calm while their demands were being fulfilled but the students turned violent and started throwing stones towards the vehicle. As per the reports, Poonam Kumari, one of the police personnel who intervened, was injured during the altercation.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Responded

The Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the region, Neeraj Kumar told media that the capacity of the classrooms is not enough to accommodate everyone. Those students who did not find a place to sit in the class, formed a group and started protesting and blocked the road.

"We are trying to run the school in two shifts to make things better", adds the SDM.

In response to the vandalism of the vehicle, Kumar said that probe is on, and they are looking into the matter.

A video of the vandalism was also shared on the You Tube.

Read Also
'Mobile & Bad Company Responsible': Rajasthan Minister's Bizarre Comment On Kota Students' Suicide...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Most College Principals Satisfied With NEP 2020 Implementation: NEHU Vice-Chancellor

Most College Principals Satisfied With NEP 2020 Implementation: NEHU Vice-Chancellor

36,097 Government Jobs Given In 18 Months: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

36,097 Government Jobs Given In 18 Months: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Starts At sbi.co.in, Check Vacancies Here; Direct Link

SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Starts At sbi.co.in, Check Vacancies Here; Direct Link

Six Top B-Schools In India That Every MBA Aspirant Should Apply To

Six Top B-Schools In India That Every MBA Aspirant Should Apply To

Karnataka HC Quashes Prof Lokanath's Appointment As VC Of University Of Mysore

Karnataka HC Quashes Prof Lokanath's Appointment As VC Of University Of Mysore