Bihar: Girl Students Vandalise SUV Of Education Officer In Vaishali District In Protest Against Lack Of Facilities (Watch)

Vaishali: A video of the girl students of a government school in Bihar's Vaishali district vandalising the vehicle of Education Department officer is trending all over the Internet. As per the various media reports, the furore by girls came in response against lack of basic facilities in the school like seating arrangement. The violence broke today at the Girls' High School, Mahnar in the Vaishali district of the state.

Students Jammed the National Highway (NH)

As per the local media reports, the students had jammed the National Highway 122 B in protest against proper sitting facilities at the institute. The local police comprising of women officers reached the protest site and took the charge. The cops are accused of slapping the students after which the students started pelting stones at the SUV (Scorpio) of the Bihar Education officer (BEO), Ahilhya kumar.

School Reacts

The school administration told the local media that the students were influenced by external elements due to which they created ruckus and jammed the road.

What Police has to say?

According to a senior police official, the students were protesting while blocking the road. The police said that they requested students to calm while their demands were being fulfilled but the students turned violent and started throwing stones towards the vehicle. As per the reports, Poonam Kumari, one of the police personnel who intervened, was injured during the altercation.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Responded

The Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the region, Neeraj Kumar told media that the capacity of the classrooms is not enough to accommodate everyone. Those students who did not find a place to sit in the class, formed a group and started protesting and blocked the road.

"We are trying to run the school in two shifts to make things better", adds the SDM.

In response to the vandalism of the vehicle, Kumar said that probe is on, and they are looking into the matter.

