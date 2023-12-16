 Bihar: FIR Against Women Teacher For Allegedly Securing Job Through Fraudulent Means
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar: FIR Against Women Teacher For Allegedly Securing Job Through Fraudulent Means

Bihar: FIR Against Women Teacher For Allegedly Securing Job Through Fraudulent Means

A case of landing a government school teacher's job fraudulently was detected in Bihar’s Buxar district when a woman appointee was found to have used the document of another candidate who had resigned the job after selection in the state police.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Patna: A case of landing a government school teacher's job fraudulently was detected in Bihar’s Buxar district when a woman appointee was found to have used the document of another candidate who had resigned the job after selection in the state police.

The incident came to light when the actual candidate, who was subsequently selected as a sub-inspector in Bihar Police and deployed at Siwan, reached the office of District Education Officer, Buxar to take back her original documents.

The female SI, identified as Priyanka Kumari, lodged an FIR against the accused teacher who has the same name in Town police station in Buxar.

Following the complaint, the District Education Officer has constituted a three members committee to investigate the matter.

Complainant Priyanka Kumari, in her FIR, said that her selection as teacher happened in Buxar in 2021 and she completed the counseling on August 9, 2021 in MP high school and had submitted her documents there.

After that, she had also appeared in the examination of sub-inspector in Bihar police and was selected. Following this, she left the job of teacher and joined as sub-inspector in Bihar police.

When she reached the Education Department office, she learnt that another woman having the same name is working as a teacher at the government middle school in Nenua village.

"We have registered an FIR following a complaint of a sub-inspector of Siwan. The Education Department has constituted a committee for the purpose. After the investigation, we will take appropriate action," SHO, Town police station Mukesh Kumar said.

Read Also
Bihar: Gone To Resolve Issue, Education Officer Joins 'Mutton Party' In Bhagalpur School
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharp 40% Decline In Indian Student Visa Applications To Canada Amidst Financial Requirement Hike

Sharp 40% Decline In Indian Student Visa Applications To Canada Amidst Financial Requirement Hike

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position; Direct Link Here

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position; Direct Link Here

IGNOU Begins Registration For Post Basic BSc Nursing Program; Direct Link To Register

IGNOU Begins Registration For Post Basic BSc Nursing Program; Direct Link To Register

Embracing Disability: U.S. Universities Lead The Way In Fostering Access And Pride For International...

Embracing Disability: U.S. Universities Lead The Way In Fostering Access And Pride For International...

IIT Roorkee Wins Most Innovative Institute Awards At CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023

IIT Roorkee Wins Most Innovative Institute Awards At CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023