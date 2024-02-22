Bihar DElEd 2024 Exam: Dummy Admit Card Released, Download Now! | Representational Image

Today, the dummy admit card for the 2024 Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam was released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates can go to the official website, deledbihar.com, to download the Bihar DElEd 2024 exam dummy admit card. The link to download the admit card will remain active until February 26.



Applicants who wish to download the Bihar DElEd dummy admit card 2024 must provide their mobile number and password. The Bihar DElEd dummy admit card 2024 contains information about the candidate, including name, category, exam name, hall ticket number, date, time, and location of the exam, as well as crucial instructions.

How to download?

Visit the official BSEB website at deledbihar.com.

Find the DElEd dummy admit card download link on the homepage.

A new window will open when you click the link.

Enter your login information, including your password and mobile number.

The Bihar DElEd fake admit card 2024 will show up on the display.

Download the admit card, then print it out for your records.

Edit Window

In the event that there are any errors, candidates may also edit their Bihar DElEd dummy admit card 2024 through the BSEB. The window for correcting admission cards is open until February 26. A Rs 200 correction fee will be charged to candidates who wish to alter their category. The offline Bihar DElEd exam is tentatively scheduled to take place from March 6–12, 2024.