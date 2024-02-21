NCL Assistant Foreman Admit Card 2024: Download Now for E&T, Mechanical, Electrical (Trainee) Exams

Representational pic

The National Coalfields Limited (NCL) has released the admit card for the Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade-C, Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C, and Assistant Foreman (Electrical) (Trainee) Grade-C examinations slated for 4th March 2024. Aspiring candidates gearing up for the examination can access their admit cards via the official website at www.nclcil.in.

Scheduled to span 90 minutes, the NCL Assistant Foreman examination will test candidates on various aspects related to their respective fields. Important details pertaining to the examination center are readily available on the admit card itself, ensuring candidates are well-informed ahead of the examination day.

Step-by-step guide on how to download them:

Begin by navigating to the official website of NCL at www.nclcil.in.

Once on the homepage, locate and click on the "Recruitment" tab.

Under the recruitment section, search for the notice titled "Notice for downloading Admit Card for Computer Based Test to be held for selection to the posts of Supervisory Positions i.e., Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade-C, Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C, and Assistant Foreman (Electrical) (Trainee) Grade-C notified vide Employment Notification no. 22 dated: 09.01.2024".

Upon clicking, a new page will appear. Enter your login credentials as required.

Once logged in, locate the option to download the admit card.

Download it and make sure to print a copy for future reference and examination purposes.

By adhering to these straightforward steps, candidates can effortlessly secure their admit cards, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free examination experience. All applicants must complete this process well in advance of the examination date to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.