Bihar: DEIEd 2022 exam schedule announced; check here

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the dates for the first- and second-year students' Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) exams in 2022. (BSEB).

The DEIEd first-year exams are scheduled to start on July 26, while the second-year students will begin taking the tests on August 2. According to the Board's published schedule, the first-year exams will begin with "Understanding of Society, Education, and Curriculum."

The first-year students' exams are scheduled to end with "Art Integrated Education" on August 1.

The exams for second-year students are scheduled to start on August 2 and end on August 5.

Education in Contemporary Indian Society is the topic of the first test due on August 2, while Pedagogy of Hindi-2 (Primary Level) and Pedagogy of Any Subject from Upper Primary Level (Class 6-8) are the topics of the final exam due on August 5.

On May 30, registration for the tests had begun. The applicants might submit their applications via the official websites secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Board has provided some hotline numbers, including 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232231, for the students taking the exams.

On July 14, the forthcoming exam admit card will be available on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.