Bihar Closes Schools Until June 15 Amid Severe Heatwave Warning

Amid Heatwave, Bihar Schools Closed Until 15 June | IANS

In Bihar, the state education department ordered on Monday that all government-run schools be closed until June 15 because of the severe weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a red alert for the state's northern and southern districts through June 14 and predicted "severe heatwave" conditions for the state over the next three to four days.

Education department issued an order

In a statement, IMD's Patna centre said, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely in southern and northern parts of the state till June 14. People have been advised to remain indoors as prolonged exposure to the sun could lead to heat-related illnesses".

The education department issued an order, "Given the intense heatwave conditions prevailing in the state and the further warning issued by the IMD, the department has ordered the closure of all government-run schools in the state from June 11 to June 15". Since schools will remain closed, holidays will be declared for teachers as well until June 15."

On Monday, the temperature reached over 44 degrees Celsius in nine areas. In Buxar and Bhojpur, the highest temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius was recorded.

A number of other locations recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius, Nawada (44.9 degrees), Aurangabad and Bikramganj (45.5 degrees each), Dehri (45.6 degrees), Buxar Arwal (45.7 degrees), and Gaya (45.1 degrees).