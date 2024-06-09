Bhopal: Deadline Extended For Private Schools To Submit Fee Details |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction has once again extended the deadline for private schools to submit fee and subject details. The government’s continual extension of deadlines benefits schools while failing to take concrete action on the ground. Initially, private schools were instructed to upload detailed information regarding fees and other subjects by June 8.

However, the deadline has now been extended to June 24, as announced by the DPI. The government earlier issued orders to tackle the prevailing monopoly of private schools in the state, mandating compliance with the Madhya Pradesh Private School Fee Regulation Act.

However, the government’s order lacks enforcement of the Act, which was issued a long time ago. While guidelines and deadlines are regularly issued by the administration, the lack of enforcement allows schools to profit without consequence.

Portal will open on June 24

When Free Press spoke to the district education officer of Bhopal to enquire about the number of schools in the district that had submitted the details, he said, “We have not opened the portal yet, so we have no idea how many schools in Bhopal have submitted the details. We will open the portal on June 24. This decision has been made by the DPI, so we will simply follow the instructions”.

'Schools must reverese fee hike'

Prabodh Pandya, state general secretary of Palak Mahasangh, criticised the government's actions, emphasising that time cannot be turned back. He said, as per the law, January 1 stands as the deadline. Presently, even the government itself is at risk of breaching the law. While the government retains the authority to issue orders for obtaining information, it cannot authorise fee increases based on such directives. He further added that schools must reverse the fee hikes conducted in contravention of the law, encompassing the specified fee, penalties and increases since 2018.