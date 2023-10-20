Bihar: Caught Cheating In Exam, Female Student From Bhagalpur Tears Teacher's Clothes, Punches Security Guard; Video Viral

A video is trending on social media platforms in which a female student could be seen having a scuffle with Teachers, Police and other staff members after she was caught cheating during the exam. According to the reports, the incident is from Bihar's Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, where a sixth semester law student was appearing for the exam conducted in the hall.

During the fight, the female student even punched the security guard on his face due to which he started bleeding.

Student started brawl after being prohibited for appearing in exam

The student was caught with guess paper after which the invigilator warned her, however she refused to hand over the cheat sheets due to which she was not allowed to appear in the exam. She then abused the invigilator and a physical altercation took place between them.

In this process the police was also called but the student was so adamant that she snatched "lathis" from the women cops.

For the time being the student won't be allowed to appear for rest of the exams. The proctor of the University, Dr. Sambhu Dutt Jha ordered a proper probe. He said an appropriate action would be taken for such behaviour.

(The Free Press Journal has not independently verified of the video.)

