Mahua Moitra's Videos With 'Kidnapped' Pet Dog Henry Go Viral On Social Media

TMC MP Mahua Moitra seen with pet dog 'Henry' (Rottweiler breed) | X

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra, already embroiled in the "cash-for-query" allegations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, came in the eye of a storm yet again after advocate and her former friend, Jai Anant Dehadrai, who she called a "jilted ex" in a letter, filed complaint with Delhi Police and alleged that Mahua had "kidnapped" his pet dog Henry (Rottweiler breed) and that she was using the pet dog to blackmail him into withdrawing his complaint made with the CBI. No sooner had the letter by the advocate gone viral did netizens shared videos of Mahua with the pet dog Henry.

In several videos shared on social media platform 'X' by different users, netizens said that the pet Henry didn't look comfortable with Mahua in the videos.

A user shared a video of Mahua Moitra with her pet Henry and called her behaviour with the pet dog "disgusting."

What Mahua Moitra is doing to dog Henry is pretty disgusting & she thinks its cute 😡 #MahuaMoitra #MahuaMoitraExposed #MahuaMoitraScandal pic.twitter.com/RZJZleeXHR — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 19, 2023

"Here is another video of Mahua Moitra with Henry the Dog and it's cringe to be frank," said another user.

Here is another video of Mahua Moitra with Henry the Dog and it's cringe to be frank pic.twitter.com/heNq4xdq36 — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) October 19, 2023

A netizen commented that "Henry didn't look comfortable" while Mahua was playing with the pet.

Is this Henry, the dog Jai Anant Dehadrai and Mahua Moitra had been fighting over?

Whoever it is, he sure isn’t comfortable with Mahua’s pappis and jhappi. pic.twitter.com/2a822WUDYH — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) October 19, 2023

"Have never ever seen a dog less enthused by the prospect of cuddles," said another user on X.

Have never ever seen a dog less enthused by the prospect of cuddles pic.twitter.com/R9ham0zZY7 — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) October 19, 2023

The row over the pet dog Henry played out in public and has people sharing their views on the matter. While advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in his complaint to Delhi Police recounts and goes into great detail to establish how he has brought up Henry since the pet was 40 days old, the letter also has an emotional touch with the advocate saying that he shares the relationship of a parent and child with his pet dog. On the other hand, Mahua Moitra, in a letter countering businessman Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit, called Jai Anant Dehadrai a "jilted ex."

