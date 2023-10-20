Deliberately Kidnapped & Hidden My Pet Dog Henry From Me: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai Writes To Delhi Police In Complaint Against Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai with pet Henry | X

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who is already embroiled in the cash-for-query controversy, faces another trouble as her former friend and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai has reportedly written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner and accused the TMC MP of "stealing" and "hiding" his pet dog named Henry. This comes just four days after Mahua Moitra sent a legal notice to advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and alleged that the advocate had stolen her dog.

The matter escalated even further as on Friday (October 20), the advocate took to X and posted that Henry was used to "coerce him into withdrawing his CBI complaint." The post said, "An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my cbi complaint and letter to @nishikant_dubey in exchange for Henry. I flatly refused - will give details to CBI. Messenger is totally innocent - but tells you everything about her."

Nishikant Dubey makes "cash for query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Nishikant Dubey earlier wrote a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State (MoS) IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar making "cash for query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. He also demanded an inquiry committee against her.

Dubey had claimed that a Supreme Court lawyer had levelled allegations of bribe exchanges between the TMC MP and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. In his letter titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", Dubey alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding to constitute an inquiry committee against TMC MP Mahua Moitra and her 'immediate suspension' from the House alleging that 'bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask… pic.twitter.com/pbqlMgbCvD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2023

Letter by the advocate to Delhi Police Commissioner

In the letter, accessed by a news portal, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai goes on to mention minute details regarding his pet dog Henry. From the date to the amount that he paid to purchase the pet dog to the name of the pet shop and certificate, the advocate has mentioned all details in the letter to Delhi Police to add weightage to his claim.

However, the most explosive claims come in the third paragraph of the first page of the letter in which he claims that the TMC MP has "kidnapped" his pet dog Henry. He mentions in the letter how his bond with his pet dog Henry is that of a "parent and a child" and that he has looked after the pet dog since the dog was 40 days old. "I request you to please protect my life and liberty and help me get my dog Henry back."

Meanwhile, several netizens shared videos of Mahua Moitra with pet Henry and called her behaviour with the pet dog "disgusting" and "cringe-inducing."

What Mahua Moitra is doing to dog Henry is pretty disgusting & she thinks its cute 😡 #MahuaMoitra #MahuaMoitraExposed #MahuaMoitraScandal pic.twitter.com/RZJZleeXHR — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 19, 2023

Here is another video of Mahua Moitra with Henry the Dog and it's cringe to be frank pic.twitter.com/heNq4xdq36 — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) October 19, 2023

A netizen took to X and shared a video of Mahua with pet Henry and commented that "Henry didn't look comfortable" while Mahua was playing with the pet.

Is this Henry, the dog Jai Anant Dehadrai and Mahua Moitra had been fighting over?

Whoever it is, he sure isn’t comfortable with Mahua’s pappis and jhappi. pic.twitter.com/2a822WUDYH — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) October 19, 2023

