Businessman Darshan Hiranandani Turns Approver In 'Cash For Query' Scandal; Alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra Took 'Undue Advantage' Of Him

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | File

Darshan Hiranandani, a businessman who has been at the centre of 'cash for query' scandal along with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, has turned approver. In an affidavit, he alleged she provided her email ID as an MP so that he could send her information and she could ask questions in the Parliament.

'I went along with her proposal'

"She provided me with her email ID as a Member of Parliament, so I could send her information, and she could raise questions in Parliament. I went along with her proposal... Based on specific information provided to me, I continued to draft and submit questions using her Parliamentary login when necessary," he said, in the affidavit.

Moitra allegedly sought 'various favours'

Hiranandani also alleged that Moitra sought "various favours" from him and he obliged to remain in her "close proximity" and "get her support".

"Many a times I felt that she was taking undue advantage of me and pressurising me to do things I didn’t want to, but I had no choice, because of the aforementioned reasons,” he said in the affidavit.