Who Is Jai Anant Dehadrai? 'Jilted Ex' Of Mahua Moitra Behind 'Cash For Query' Allegations

BJP's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of taking "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask questions in Parliament".

In his letter, Dubey said that he is in receipt of a letter from Jai Anant Dehadrai, an advocate, wherein, he has shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, a well known business tycoon, to ask question(s) in Parliament in exchange for 'cash' and 'gifts'.

"It appeared that the representationist, Dehadrai has made elaborate and painstaking research on the basis of which he has concluded that quite recently, Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament of the total 61 posted by her, which shockingly pertain to the protect the business interests of Darshan Hiranandani and his company," the BJP MP alleged.

Mahua Moitra, referring to Jai Anant Dehadrai, said the allegations were based on a “jilted ex’s lies”.

Who Is Jai Anant Dehadrai?

An advocate by profession, Jai Anant Dehadrai is founder of Law Chambers of Jai Anant Dehadrai. According to his LinkedIn, Dehadrai is "litigator at Trial Courts, Delhi High Court, NCLAT and Supreme Court of India - with a specialization in white-collar criminal matters".

Apart from being a published author, Dehadrai is also the counsel to central and various state governments.

He graduated in 2011 from the ILS Law College, (Pune University) and pursued his LL.M. (Masters at Law) from the University of Pennsylvania, Law School 2013.

Dehadrai's link to Moitra and 'jiltex ex' reference

Jai Anant Dehadrai is reported to be a former partner of Mahua Moitra, and the two have a contentious relationship primarily revolving around their pet dog's custody. In the past six months, Moitra has lodged multiple police complaints against Dehadrai, accusing him of offenses such as criminal trespass, theft, sending offensive messages, and verbal abuse, as per information from the news agency PTI.

According to the legal notice, Moitra and Dehadrai were once close friends but had a falling out, leading to Dehadrai allegedly sending Moitra numerous offensive, malicious, and lewd messages. Additionally, he is accused of trespassing into her official residence and stealing personal belongings, including Moitra's dog. The legal notice asserts that the dog was eventually returned. Due to repeated transgressions, Moitra decided to file police complaints against Dehadrai. The notice claims that Dehadrai attempted to persuade journalists to publish false stories about Moitra but failed due to a lack of evidence. Subsequently, the notice states that Dehadrai approached the BJP, including Dubey, who propagated these allegations without conducting any meaningful fact-checking.

The notice further alleges that Dubey and Dehadrai were involved in leaking private photographs of Moitra and presenting them out of context. It demands that Dehadrai retract the allegations in all forms of communication and issue a public apology.

Mahua Moitra's leaked pictures with Shashi Tharoor

Mahua Moitra reacted after her photos with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor are doing rounds on social media. The West Bengal Parliamentarian blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading the cropped pics on social media. The pictures shows that Mahua Moitra and Shashi Tharoor along with others are having dinner at a restaurant. Mahua Moitra and Shashi Tharoor were trolled after the pics went viral on social media. Taking a swipe at Moitra, some internet users said that there is something "cooking" between Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra. It is not known where the dinner function took place.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has slammed the BJP's 'troll sena'

Mahua Moitra slammed the BJP and its IT cell after the photos went viral on social media and asked the saffron party to upload the full images on social media and show the other people who were present at the dinner. A photo of Mahua Moitra smoking a cigar and drinking champagne is also being circulated on the internet. However, she denied that she was smoking a cigar and said that she was allergic to smoking.

