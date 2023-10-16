 Mahua Moitra Sends Legal Notice To BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Over His 'Cash & Gifts' Allegations Against Her; Seeks Apology Within 24 Hours
Mahua Moitra Sends Legal Notice To BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Over His 'Cash & Gifts' Allegations Against Her; Seeks Apology Within 24 Hours

Mahua Moitra Sends Legal Notice To BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Over His 'Cash & Gifts' Allegations Against Her; Seeks Apology Within 24 Hours

The BJP MP had said that he received a letter from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, which contains proof of financial transactions between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra | PTI

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sent a legal notice to BJP's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey seeking an apology within 24 hours over his allegations of financial misappropriation against her, according to reports on Monday. On Sunday, Dubey alleged Moitra of taking "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask questions in Parliament".

Dubey's allegations against Moitra

The BJP MP had said that he received a letter from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, which contains proof of financial transactions between Moitra and Hiranandani. These transactions were allegedly made in return for Moitra asking specific question in Parliament.

Moitra sends legal notices to YouTube, X, Google

Moitra maintained that the allegations are false and sought an apology from Dubey within 24 hours. According to CNN-News18, the TMC MP also sent legal notices to YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Google and several media houses seeking apology for running Dubey's allegations.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari reacts on Dubey's allegations

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that the allegations levied against Moitra were serious. He also demanded an immediate probe into the matter.

"The allegations are serious. The privilege committee should do an immediate investigation of this because the duration of Parliament is going to end in the next few months," said Adhikari.

article-image

RECENT STORIES

