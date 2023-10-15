Who Is Darshan Hiranandani? Businessman Accused By BJP Of Bribing Mahua Moitra To Ask Questions In Parliament

Darshan Hiranandani (L) and Mahua Moitra (R) |

BJP's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of taking "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask questions in Parliament".

In his letter, Dubey said that he is in receipt of a letter from Jai Anant Dehadrai, an advocate, wherein, he has shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, a well known business tycoon, to ask question(s) in Parliament in exchange for 'cash' and 'gifts'.

"It appeared that the representationist, Dehadrai has made elaborate and painstaking research on the basis of which he has concluded that quite recently, Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament of the total 61 posted by her, which shockingly pertain to the protect the business interests of Darshan Hiranandani and his company," the BJP MP alleged.

The sensational allegations have shook the political and business circles of the country. Mahua Moitra, in her response, said the CBI is welcome to investigate the matter.

Who is Darshan Hiranandani?

Darshan Hiranandani, a prominent figure in the business world, holds multiple leadership roles, mainly serving as the CEO of the real-estate giant Hiranandani Group. He is also in chairmanship positions in several companies, including Yotta Data Services, H-Energy, Tarq Semiconductors, and Tez Platforms.

Darshan Hiranandani is the son and successor of real estate magnate Niranjan Hiranandani.

According to his LinkedIn profile, "An MBA and B.S. from Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, Darshan Hiranandani is credited with taking the group’s real estate business international and diversifying in emerging sectors such as datacenters, cloud computing, energy, and industrial warehousing & logistics. A composed individual with a focused vision, he envisions meeting the country’s infrastructure requirements and contributing to its economic growth."

Hiranandani Group

Founded in 1978 by Niranjan Hiranandani and Surendra Hiranandani, the Hiranandani Group is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It stands as one of India's prominent real estate development entities, engaged in projects spanning Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The group's endeavors have extended into diverse sectors such as healthcare, education, energy, and hospitality. Notably, in July 2020, the Hiranandani Group marked a significant milestone by inaugurating the world's second-largest data center, Yotta NM1, situated within its Integrated Yotta Data Center Park. This milestone was achieved through their subsidiary, Yotta Infrastructure, located in Navi Mumbai.

