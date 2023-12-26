Bihar Cabinet Grants Government Employee Status to 3.5 Lakh Contractual Teachers | Representative Pic

In a significant decision, the Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has granted government employee status to approximately 3.5 lakh contractual (Niyojit) teachers employed in various government-run schools across the state, according to a report by PTI. The announcement was made by S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), following the cabinet meeting.

The proposal for this transformative move was presented by the state Education department and subsequently endorsed by the cabinet. Once officially notified by the state government, these contractual teachers, who have been serving in state-run schools for several years, will be designated as 'exclusive teachers' with the status of government employees.

As part of the newly approved policy, these exclusive teachers will be required to undergo competency examinations to retain their government employee status. The specifics of which government agency will conduct these competency examinations will be determined shortly. Those who fail to pass the competency tests will face decisions regarding their future employment by the state government, with three opportunities provided to clear the examination.

The current salary structure of these teachers will remain unchanged after the notification. However, salary revisions will be implemented in accordance with guidelines set by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) only after successfully clearing the competency tests, Siddharth explained. With approximately 3.5 lakh contractual teachers in the state, this decision addresses a longstanding demand for government employee status and marks a significant development in Bihar's education sector.

In addition to this, the cabinet also approved Bihar's new 'Tourism policy,' aiming to enhance tourism infrastructure in the state. The policy includes plans for developing world-class tourism facilities, providing financial assistance to boost hospitality establishments at tourist destinations, and supporting the development of facilities such as camping sites and adventure sports along highways.