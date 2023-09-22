Bihar: BSEB Removes STET 2023 Science Answer key Claiming Error; Rest Available at bsebstet.com

BSEB Removes STET 2023 Science Answer key Claiming Error | Pixabay

The Bihar Board has released the answer keys for 40 subjects (16 for Paper-1 and 24 for Paper-2) for the STET 2023 on its website at bsebstet.com. Candidates can raise objections if they want to. Now, they will announce new dates for the Science subject answer key and objections. The new answer key might come out today. The board is also investigating the expert responsible for the wrong key.

Answer key removed due to Error:

The state education Board removed the Science subject answer key for Paper-1 of the STET exam claiming it to be uploaded mistakenly. However, candidates have raised objections after this error by the Board.

The Bihar STET exam was conducted from September 4 & 5 in various centres across the state.

The Bihar Board on Thursday released answer keys for three more Paper-1 subjects and six more Paper-2 subjects, including Urdu, Sanskrit, English, Geography, Economics, Psychology, and Computer Science.

Candidates can Raise objection:

Candidates have the option to raise objections if there's any and can register them until 4 pm on September 22 by logging into bsebstet.com/grievance/glogin.

Fee to Raise objection:

There's a fee of Rs 50 per question for objections.

Steps to register a grievance against the answer key:

Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.com

Log in to your account using your credentials like registration no. and password.

Go to tab "Grievances" or "Objections."

Choose the specific question for which you wish to raise a grievance.

Explain the reason for your objection or grievance regarding the selected question. Be clear and concise in describing the issue.

Pay the required fee for raising the objection.

