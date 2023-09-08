Bihar STET 2023 Admit Card Out For Remaining Candidates At bsebstet.com

Bihar STET 2023 Admit Card Out | Representative image

The admit card for the Bihar STET 2023 is out now for remaining candidates. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the hall tickets today, September 8 for the candidates who were not able to download the admit cards earlier. Candidates can now download their admit cards through the official website at bsebstet.com. Candidates will have to enter their User ID and Password in order to download the STET admit card 2023.

Bihar STET exam date 2023:

Bihar STET (Paper 1) exam is being held from September 4 to 15 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates will have to report to the exam centre at 8:30 AM. There will be no entry after 9:30 AM.

For the second shift the exam will begin from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. candidates will have to report to the exam centre at 1:30 PM.

Exam Pattern for Bihar STET exam

Bihar STET exam will have a total of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question will carry one mark each. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Direct Link to download admit card

Steps to download admit card for Bihar STET 2023:

Visit the official website at bsebstet.com

On the homepage, click on the link available for STTE 2023.

A new window will appear, enter your registration details and click on submit.

Bihar STET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.