Bihar BSEB class 11 admission 2023 to begin online from May 17 at ofssbihar.in

Bihar class 11th admission 2023 | Twitter/@ANI

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon begin the registration for admissions in Class 11 through online facilitation system for students (OFSS) from May 17.

Officials of the board said that application forms were uploaded on an online admission portal on Wednesday.

Those students who have cleared matriculation examination can apply for admission to Class 11 by registering themselves on ofssbihar.in and fill online form between May 17 and May 26.

As per the board, admissions will be done across 10,268 senior secondary schools and colleges.

Students can check the details of all schools and colleges like their locations, stream-wise seat availability and college type on the admission portal.

A senior BSEB official said, "Admission in Class 11 will be taken on 22.97 lakh seats across the state. We have around 10 lakh seats in Art stream followed by science with 9.8 lakh seats and commerce with 2.28 lakh seats. Candidates have to pay ₹350 as application fee. Candidates can select a maximum of 20 schools or colleges as their preferred institutions."

The applicants are advised to go through the common prospectus before registration for queries related to school or college allotment system, documents required for filling form etc.

Those candidates who lack internet connectivity can apply for registration at Vasudha Centres across the state”, added the official.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “Candidates who have passed matriculation examination from Bihar Board, CBSE, ICSE or any other national/state boards are eligible to apply for online admission in Class 11. The board will issue a merit list based on applicants’ marks scored and reservation category.”

“Every year more than one lakh students from other educational boards switch to BSEB for admission in Class 11. Last year, altogether 1.13 lakh students from CBSE, ICSE and other boards took admission in Class 11 in different schools and colleges affiliated with BSEB”, he added.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared BSEB 10th Result 2023 on March, 3 2023 along with the toppers’ names and marks. The pass per cent for BSEB 10th result 2023 is 81.04%.