BSEB Bihar board Class 10 result 2022 out, check steps here

The Bihar Board (BSEB) has announced the result of matric, Class 10, exam 2022 on Thursday, March 31. A total of 17 lakh students who took the matriculation, Class 10 exam can check the BSEB 10th result 2022 on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in.

Here's How To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Online:-

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in On the homepage, click on the result link Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022 marksheet

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:32 PM IST