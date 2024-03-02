Bihar Board Releases Answer Key for Class 12 Exams; Objection Window Open Until March 5

Representative Image

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for all subjects of the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations conducted recently. The answer key can now be accessed on the official website of the Bihar Board. Additionally, the board has provided a platform for candidates to raise objections regarding any discrepancies they may find in the answer key.

Here's what you need to know about raising objections to the Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024:

Objection Window:

The objection window for the BSEB Intermediate Class 12 answer key is available on the official website objection.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates are advised to visit this platform to raise their objections.

Deadline:

The deadline for raising objections is March 5, 2024, until 5 pm.

Examination Details:

The BSEB Inter examination was conducted across multiple centers in Bihar from February 1 to February 12, 2024.

How to Raise Objections:

Go to objection.biharboardonline.com, the official website designated for raising objections.

Provide your roll number and roll code as required.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen for your reference.

Review the answer key thoroughly and identify any discrepancies or errors.

Once discrepancies are identified, raise your objections through the provided platform.

If necessary, submit supporting documents along with your objections.

After submitting objections, download the confirmation page for future reference.

Maintain a hard copy of the submitted objections and confirmation for any further requirements.

The Bihar Board aims to address all raised objections promptly to ensure fair and accurate evaluation. Candidates are encouraged to utilise this opportunity to ensure transparency in the assessment process.