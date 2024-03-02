Khwaja Yunus Custodial Death: Prosecution Objects To Dismissed Cop Sachin Vaze's Plea To Turn Approver

Sachin Vaze | PTI

The prosecution has objected to dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze’s plea to turn approver in the 2003 Khwaja Yunus custodial death case, saying that he is likely to mislead the court as he had denied that Khwaja was handed over to him.

Vaze's plea to turn approver

On January 29, Vaze had moved a plea to turn approver, while denying any role in the case. In his plea, he had claimed that the prosecution nowhere says he was involved in the alleged murder nor has the body of Yunus been identified. However, he still prayed to record his statement, wherein he has agreed to make full and true disclosure of facts of the case and has sought pardon.

In his plea, Vaze said, “I have been suffering because of the pendency of this matter for the last 20 years. This is not only abuse of the process of law, it’s been harming my livelihood, reputation and status in society”. The plea by Vaze was moved after the prosecution moved a plea to examine Assistant Commissioner of Police Ambadas Pote.

Prosecution's claims

Opposing the plea, the prosecution said, "The averment of the accused (Vaze), which is denial of the fact that the deceased was handed over to him, clearly shows that the accused will not disclose the truth or any inculpatory fact appearing in the evidence against him. He will try to mislead this court as can be seen from the fact of filing the writ petition before the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court."

The prosecution also denied the allegations that it was responsible for the prolonged trial. However, it said that it’s a regular habit of the accused/applicant to make allegations against the public prosecutors who are doing their duties.